IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 175.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 123,527 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.30.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

