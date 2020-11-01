Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.50-0.70 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.50-0.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $533.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,626. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.