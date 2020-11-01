Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inari Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.83.

NARI opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,703,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

