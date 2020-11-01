Ingersoll Rand (IR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IR opened at $34.94 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,566 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

