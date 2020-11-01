Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.39.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.27.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.83%.

In other news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

