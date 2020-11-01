Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 3.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 49.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

