Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.04 million.Inphi also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.85-0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Inphi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.20.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $143.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,719.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,141,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,940.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,643 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.