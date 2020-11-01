Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (BGCG.L) (LON:BGCG) Insider Acquires £20,990.75 in Stock

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (BGCG.L) (LON:BGCG) insider Chris Ralph bought 4,675 shares of Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (BGCG.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,990.75 ($27,424.55).

Shares of BGCG opened at GBX 453 ($5.92) on Friday. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 458 ($5.98).

