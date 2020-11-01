Insider Buying: Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Insider Purchases £49,752.63 in Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) insider Paul Hampden Smith acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13).

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,335 ($30.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. Bellway p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,431.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,530.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 4.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.09%.

BWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,330 ($56.57) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,367.50 ($44.00).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

