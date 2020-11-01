Insider Buying: Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Insider Buys £33,000 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) insider Ian Barlow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

FOXT opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Friday. Foxtons Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.58.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

