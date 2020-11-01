Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £43,750,003.50 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,303.01 ($17.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,566.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11483.7700301 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Thursday. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,799.56 ($23.51).

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

