Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Buys $1,572,500.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Clifford Sosin acquired 240,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $484,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Clifford Sosin acquired 69,579 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,287.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Clifford Sosin acquired 109,398 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $207,856.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00.

Shares of PRTY opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $220.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $254.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 342.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 378.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 846,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 258.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 670,908 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

