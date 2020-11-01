Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Insider Buys 17,688 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Briggs bought 17,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £119,394 ($155,989.03).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew Briggs bought 22 shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.88) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 662.40 ($8.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 693.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 654.26. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

About Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

