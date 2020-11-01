Insider Buying: UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases £8,456.25 in Stock

UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) insider David Shillson acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £8,456.25 ($11,048.14).

Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 151.05 ($1.97) on Friday. UIL Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.11 ($4.40). The stock has a market cap of $134.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.75.

About UIL Limited (UTL.L)

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

