Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,914,000.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, October 26th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $1,422,500.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 35,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,040,248.17.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $1,270,288.74.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $1,381,831.98.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $593,943.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $1,081,500.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00.

BLFS opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.72, a PEG ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.