Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $28,228,906.25 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total transaction of $28,657,031.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total transaction of $20,364,666.40.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44.

AVGO stock opened at $349.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 70.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $214,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.