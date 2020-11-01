Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $2,500,000.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Masimo stock opened at $223.82 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 161.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 388,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,867,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

