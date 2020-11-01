Insider Selling: SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) EVP Sells $304,352.75 in Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SLM stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SLM Co. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,574 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth about $18,388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SLM by 838.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,026 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in SLM by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth about $8,789,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.