Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $4,246,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $388.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $502.49. The company has a market cap of $367.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $187.80 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.