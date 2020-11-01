Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $2,501,709.12 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

