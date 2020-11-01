Intersect ENT (XENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Intersect ENT to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intersect ENT to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46.

Several analysts recently commented on XENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.