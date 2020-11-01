Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) (LON:ITRK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,571.07

Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) (LON:ITRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,571.07 and traded as high as $5,660.00. Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) shares last traded at $5,572.00, with a volume of 313,045 shares traded.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,029.09 ($65.71).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,197.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,571.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16.

Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

