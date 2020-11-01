Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.10 ($2.47).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

