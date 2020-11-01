Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.95

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.95 and traded as high as $125.41. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $125.24, with a volume of 8,595 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 909.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,745 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.