Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.92

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.29. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 288,496 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 602,072 shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,629,373.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

