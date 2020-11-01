Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,630,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 399,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 314,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 234,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a current ratio of 97.93. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $489.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.