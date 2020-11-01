Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

ISBC opened at $8.46 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Also, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $443,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

