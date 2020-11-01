iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQ. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. CLSA downgraded shares of iQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

IQ stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in iQIYI by 38,591.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,721 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,107,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,583 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $20,409,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 4,993.0% in the second quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 858,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.3% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

