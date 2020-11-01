IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $8.00 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $252.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.