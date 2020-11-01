iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 193,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,247,000 after buying an additional 99,153 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 239,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $120.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

