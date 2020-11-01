Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRN. TheStreet cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $301.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 811,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.