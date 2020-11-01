J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

JJSF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.00.

JJSF stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.04. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

