J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.42

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.42 and traded as high as $203.50. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) shares last traded at $201.60, with a volume of 7,151,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.29 ($3.00).

Get J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 34.76.

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.