Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.71

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and traded as high as $56.22. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) shares last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $207.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.73.

About Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JARB.L) (LON:JARB)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

