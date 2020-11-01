Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.67 ($94.90).

SIX2 opened at €65.00 ($76.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.58. Sixt SE has a one year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a one year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

