Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €164.20 ($193.18).

Volkswagen stock opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €138.62 and a 200-day moving average of €135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

