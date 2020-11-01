JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64. Befesa S.A. has a 1 year low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 1 year high of €38.70 ($45.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.83 and its 200-day moving average is €32.65.

About Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F)

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

