JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €58.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.78).

Shares of KGX opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.67.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

