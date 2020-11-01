JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $914.27

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $914.27 and traded as high as $915.60. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust shares last traded at $914.00, with a volume of 17,938 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $210.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 914.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 892.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 21.50 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.11%.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

