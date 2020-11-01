JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $303.52

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.52 and traded as high as $309.00. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 131,639 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of $172.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 303.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.67.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) Company Profile (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

