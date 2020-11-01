K12 (NYSE:LRN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of LRN opened at $23.87 on Friday. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $991.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of K12 by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of K12 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in K12 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in K12 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after buying an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

