Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,098.59

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,098.59 and traded as high as $1,242.00. Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) shares last traded at $1,234.00, with a volume of 310,290 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,098.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 919.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total value of £1,439,100 ($1,880,193.36).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

