Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KALA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $370.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

