Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kaman by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 85.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter worth about $295,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $467,700.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAMN stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.08. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Kaman had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.