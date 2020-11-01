Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $119,566.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

