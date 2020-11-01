Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMPR opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

