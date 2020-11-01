Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $218.00

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $218.00 and traded as high as $297.00. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 279,021 shares changing hands.

KMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

About Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.