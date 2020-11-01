Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €108.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

ETR:DHER opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a PE ratio of -20.52. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 52-week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.85.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

