Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €32.40 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.45 ($42.89).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.34 and its 200 day moving average is €31.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.