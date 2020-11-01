Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

